FA Cup fifth round on the BBC Dates: 28 February - 2 March Coverage: Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United (28 March, 19:45 GMT), Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur (2 March 19:55 GMT)

Leeds United's FA Cup fifth-round game against Fulham or Sunderland and Tottenham's trip to either Wrexham or Sheffield United will be shown live across the BBC.

Both fifth-round games will be shown live on BBC One, as well as iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Leeds will travel to either London or Wearside on Tuesday, 28 February, while Spurs will find themselves in Wales or south Yorkshire on Wednesday, 1 March.

Leeds advanced to the last 16 by cruising past Accrington Stanley in the fourth round, while a superb Son Heung-min double helped Spurs beat Preston at Deepdale.

Fulham required a second-half equaliser against Sunderland to force a replay at the Stadium of Light while Wrexham played out a stunning 3-3 draw with Sheffield United in their fourth-round tie.