Owen Gallacher was released by Crawley on transfer deadline day

Grimsby Town have signed free-agent versatile full-back Owen Gallacher on a deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old was released by Crawley Town on Tuesday having played five games in total, and made 11 appearances on loan at Gateshead this term.

Gallacher was at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest as a junior, and had a spell at Burton Albion where he made his league debut among 12 appearances.

"It was too good an opportunity to turn down," Grimsby boss Paul Hurst said.

"We've obviously got a couple of left-backs, but he can also play left wing-back and left wing."