Harvey Macadam: Fleetwood Town midfielder extends contract
Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town midfielder Harvey Macadam has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension.
The 22-year-old joined the Cod Army from non-league Ashton United in January 2022 and has made 14 appearances this season.
Scott Brown's men are 17th in League One, four points above the bottom four.
"To be able to sign this new deal this afternoon is a huge achievement for me and my family," Macadam told the club website.