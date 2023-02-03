Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Lowry double enough to see off late Bangor pressure

Two goals from Philip Lowry helped holders Crusaders earn a nervy 2-1 win over Premier Intermediate side Bangor in the Irish Cup sixth round.

Lowry put Crusaders ahead on 28 minutes after superbly controlling a ball in from Jude Winchester and then doubled their lead two minutes after half-time.

However Ben Arthurs pulled a goal back for the home side on 67 minutes and the Crues had to hang on at the finish.

Crusaders' win means they are the first team into the quarter-finals draw.

The cup holders dominated early on at Clandeboye Park against the third-tier side and it was little surprise that Lowry put them ahead with his superb piece of control before stroking the ball past James Taylor.

However, the ex-Glenavon keeper restricted the Crues lead to 1-0 at the interval by producing a series of superb saves.

He prevented a second Lowry goal before also denying Jordan Owen and Ross Clarke before the break, with the latter a particularly good save.

However, Lowry got his second two minutes after half-time as he played a clever one-two with Winchester before firing past Taylor.

The Seasiders - Irish Cup winners in 1993 but now operating in the Premier Intermediate League - got a lifeline on the 66th minute when Arthur battled to win a David Hume long ball, held off a couple of Crusaders defenders before finding the bottom corner.

Crusaders substitute Ben Kennedy, having his first action since sustaining a knee injury last August, had a chance to ease restore the visitors' two-goal goal in the 80th minute after a deflected pass from Jarlath O'Rourke, but a heavy first touch enabled Taylor to smother.

As Crues nerves grew in the closing stages, Bangor sensed a chance to force extra-time and they produced late pressure which included home keeper Taylor being unable to direct a header goalwards in the final seconds after he had gone upfield for a corner.

But Crusaders held on to become the first of the quarter-finalists, with the other six-round ties all taking place on Saturday.

Crues goalscorer Lowry had to go off in the closing stages following a clash of heads but seemed none the worse after the final whistle.