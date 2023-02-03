Hibernian executive chairman and owner Ron Gordon is being treated for cancer
Last updated on .From the section Hibernian
Hibernian owner Ron Gordon has announced that he has been receiving treatment for cancer for the past year.
In a letter to fans, the American explained that the treatment made international travel "a little more challenging", hence his absence from Edinburgh.
"I want to assure you all our family's commitment to the club's long-term success remains absolute," he wrote.
"I will be back with you at Easter Road as soon as my treatment allows."
Peru-born Gordon became the club's majority shareholder in 2019.
He made his fortune by growing and then selling ZGS Communications to NBC Universal.
His letter, published on the club website, added: "I imagine many of you will have gone through similar times in your own families. We all stick together to get through these difficult times."
On the football front, the Hibs chairman said he "remained in daily contact with our chief executive Ben Kensell, who continues to run the club with the support of the board".
- Hibernian look to appoint director of football
- Visit our Hibernian page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Hibernian news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Hibernian is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Hibernian - go straight to all the best content