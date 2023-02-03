Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

'Hybrid' women's league when professional model begins in 2023 - Lawlor

The introduction of professionalism in the Women's Premiership has been confirmed by the Irish FA.

As revealed by BBC Sport in March, the move means clubs competing in the top flight have the opportunity to pay players for the first time.

Gerard Lawlor, CEO of the Northern Ireland Football League, described the move as a "landmark milestone".

Angela Platt, the IFA's director of women's football, said it is "an exciting period" for the women's game.

Platt added: "The fact that we're now gearing up for the first transfer window which will permit professionals to sign for our clubs just shows the positive direction of travel our women's game is heading in, with our NIFL clubs at the very forefront."

The 2023 season is due to get under way on Wednesday, 19 April and Larne and Ballymena United will join an expanded 10-team league.

The opportunity for women players to be paid for playing domestic football in Northern Ireland comes after the international side qualified for the Euro 2022 finals - their first women's major tournament.

The majority of the senior squad play their domestic football in the Women's Premiership, which, up until the new campaign, was only open to amateur players.

The registration period for professional players opens on 6 February and closes on 30 April, and there will also be a mid-season registration window from 1 July to 31 July.

Speaking to BBC Sport in December, Lawlor said he expected a hybrid model, with some clubs having a mix of professional players while some would remain amateur.

He added licensing for stadia would also be implemented and relegation will return to the Premiership for 2023.

"I'm delighted the NI Football League has played a big part in making this happen," added Lawlor after Friday's announcement.

"As we enter a new season with not only professionalism but an expanded 10-team Premiership with licensing introduced in the women's game, it provides further evidence of the ongoing growth and strides being made by our clubs."

Elsewhere in the Women's Premiership, Mid Ulster have announced Noel Mitchell as their new manager while Amanda Morton will be player/manager at newcomers Larne.