John Eustace replaced Lee Bowyer as Birmingham head coach in July 2022

Birmingham City head coach John Eustace says he has a squad of "fighters, not victims" adding their current difficult run has "made them even stronger".

Blues have lost five Championship games in a row since their last win on 16 December against Reading.

It is a sequence that has seen City drop to within six points of the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's trip to Swansea.

"The togetherness in the group is very special," Eustace told BBC Radio WM.

"Obviously we've had a difficult January but, in a funny way it's made the group stronger and more committed.

"Everyone's ready to fight and scrap and make sure we get some points again."

Blues' current slump has included defeat by Blackburn in their FA Cup fourth round replay, following their only victory of 2023 at League One Forest Green Rovers in the previous round.

But it is losses to Burnley, Hull, Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Preston that have sucked the momentum out of a potential shot at a play-off spot, turning a two-point gap from the top six into a six-point gap to the bottom three.

"Even when we came back from the World Cup the two results against Blackpool and Reading were fantastic," Eustace said.

"It's been the last five games - we've lost three in six days and that's knocked the confidence. We've got to realise we've let ourselves down slightly.

"In the last two against a very good Blackburn team we've shown that fight and togetherness is still there.

"January has been a really tough month. When you are in trouble we ask 'are we fighters or are we victims?' and this group are fighters.

"Whatever happens going forward, this group will be committed."

Praise for 'brilliant' Sanderson

Dion Sanderson captained Birmingham in their recent FA Cup fourth round replay against Blackburn

Blues added three signings in the January transfer window - Burnley defender Kevin Long,Reda Khadra on loan from Brighton and Emmanuel Longelo on a permanent deal from West Ham.

But it is the impact of another recruit - Dion Sanderson, who arrived for a second loan spell from Wolves in the summer, that gives Eustace confidence better results are imminent.

"Dion's been brilliant up to now. He played through injuries during the Christmas period which people don't realise," he added.

"He's committed to the club - you can see that in the way he speaks about Birmingham and conducts himself and the way he is around the boys. He's got the ultimate respect from the whole group - he's a player I think that can go to the very top."

Eustace also hinted he would like to keep the 23-year-old defender permanently if possible, adding "he's somebody for me going forward I'd want part of this football club".