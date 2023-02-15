England's 2022 was incredible.

Their record read - played 20, won 16, lost 0, scored 72 and conceded seven.

They won a historic European title, as well as qualifying for the World Cup with a 100% record having not conceded a goal.

On top of that, they are yet to lose any of the 26 matches they have played under manager Sarina Wiegman - the longest unbeaten run in their history.

The Lionesses will fancy their chances of extending that run this month with games against South Korea, Italy and Belgium to come. But which teams have given England their biggest test? We take a closer look at some of those tight encounters where Wiegman's side almost came unstuck.

Almost pain against Spain (twice)

Arguably England's biggest tests last year came against the pass masters that are Spain.

Their first meeting came in February, when they drew 0-0 at Carrow Road in the Arnold Clark Cup - their eighth match under Wiegman and only the second time they had faced a team in the world's top 10 with the Dutchwoman in charge.

It was a stalemate that Spain dominated, although England had the better of the chances despite large spells without the ball.

Yet for the Lionesses the draw extended a streak of nine matches without a win against a side in the top 10.

England had not conceded a goal in the Euros before Esther Gonzalez gave Spain the lead early in the second half of their quarter-final

Five months later the teams met again in the quarter-finals of the European Championships, with the Spaniards coming within minutes of inflicting a tournament-ending defeat.

The pre-Euros favourites once again controlled possession against the hosts and deservedly took the lead just after half-time.

But Wiegman helped swing momentum back in her side's favour with a triple substitution and it was two of those - Alessia Russo and Ella Toone - who combined for the latter to equalise in the 84th minute and send the game into extra time.

And Georgia Stanway sent the home fans in Brighton's Amex Stadium into delirium when she thumped in the winner to send England into the semi-finals and extend their unbeaten run to 18 matches.

England win nail-biting Euros final

Euro 2022: Singing England players interrupt Sarina Wiegman's news conference

England knew going into their Euro 2022 final against Germany that they would be facing the sternest of tests against a strong and physical side who were serial winners.

And so it proved.

The Lionesses were 10 minutes away from penalties but did brilliantly to wrestle back momentum after Lina Magull had cancelled out Toone's opener.

Wiegman once again demonstrated some tactical masterstrokes with impactful substitutions - first Toone with the opening goal, and then Chloe Kelly, who poked home a loose ball from a corner to send the raucous record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley into a frenzy in the 20th minute of extra time.

Kelly's winner ensured the Lionesses lifted their first major trophy and extended their winning record to 20 matches.

World champions USA the latest scalp

England's opening goalscorer Lauren Hemp was playing as a number nine in place of the injured Alessia Russo

The Lionesses were back on familiar ground in October as they returned to Wembley to face world champions the United States in a friendly.

Both teams were missing key players, but the fine margins went the Lionesses' way as they once again showed they could handle the pressure of the big occasion.

Lauren Hemp had opened the scoring for the hosts only for Sophia Smith to level things up for the USA before Georgia Stanway's penalty made it 2-1 to England in a frantic first half.

The visitors had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside but had the better of the chances in the second half. They were awarded a penalty for handball in the 81st minute, but referee Riem Hussein checked the VAR monitor and overturned her decision.

In a game full of drama, England earned their first victory over the USA since 2017 to extend their unbeaten run to 23 games.

Nerves v Norway last time out?

Ellie Roebuck deputised for the benched Mary Earps against Norway in Murcia

England could have been forgiven for thinking they would end their amazing year with another big victory in a friendly against a Norway side who they had crushed 8-0 at the Euros.

But Norway, under new management, proved much more stubborn in defence during their game in November.

A much-changed England did still seem to be heading for a win courtesy of stand-in striker Rachel Daly's first-half strike as her side monopolised possession. Yet Norway managed to find an equaliser 10 minutes from time through Frida Maanum after an error by goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.

Somewhat fortunately for the Lionesses the opposition had been reduced to 10 players eight minutes earlier, so chose not to push on in the closing stages as the match ended 1-1.

Wiegman described it as a "disappointing" way to finish the year and she knows much tougher tests will lie in store as they build towards this summer's World Cup.