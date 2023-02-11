Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City15:00HullHull City
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sarkic
  • 16Wilmot
  • 6Jagielka
  • 3Fox
  • 17Hoever
  • 15Thompson
  • 28Laurent
  • 18Smallbone
  • 20Sterling
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Gayle

Substitutes

  • 8Baker
  • 9Brown
  • 13Bonham
  • 23Celina
  • 25Powell
  • 37Tezgel
  • 41Okagbue

Hull

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ingram
  • 33Christie
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 3Elder
  • 7Tufan
  • 8Docherty
  • 24Seri
  • 27Slater
  • 44Connolly
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 2Coyle
  • 4Greaves
  • 10Ebiowei
  • 12Darlow
  • 15Woods
  • 16Longman
  • 20Pelkas
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103932744
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123638-238
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

