Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Bramall Lane, England

Sheffield United v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 28McAtee
  • 13Lowe
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 6Basham
  • 9McBurnie
  • 17Coulibaly
  • 23Osborn
  • 26Clark

Swansea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fisher
  • 26Naughton
  • 5Cabango
  • 23Wood
  • 3Manning
  • 8Grimes
  • 4Fulton
  • 31Cooper
  • 10Ntcham
  • 20Cullen
  • 17Piroe

Substitutes

  • 6Darling
  • 7Allen
  • 18Cundle
  • 19Whittaker
  • 25Webb
  • 28Walsh
  • 29Sorinola
Referee:
Matt Donohue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103932744
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123638-238
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

