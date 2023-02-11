Close menu
Championship
Bristol CityBristol City0NorwichNorwich City0

Bristol City v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 5Atkinson
  • 26Vyner
  • 16Pring
  • 8Williams
  • 6James
  • 17Sykes
  • 7Scott
  • 20Bell
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 3Dasilva
  • 9Cornick
  • 10King
  • 11Mehmeti
  • 14Weimann
  • 22Kalas
  • 23Haikin

Norwich

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 10Dowell
  • 23McLean
  • 26Núñez
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 24Sargent
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 6Gibson
  • 11Idah
  • 15McCallum
  • 19Sørensen
  • 25Hernández
  • 46Gibbs
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Max Aarons.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

