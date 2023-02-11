Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland15:00ReadingReading
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Reading

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 5Ballard
  • 6Batth
  • 42Alese
  • 10Roberts
  • 24Neil
  • 25Michut
  • 20Clarke
  • 16Diallo
  • 28Gelhardt

Substitutes

  • 12Bass
  • 13O'Nien
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 21Pritchard
  • 22Lihadji
  • 39Ekwah

Reading

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lumley
  • 23Hoilett
  • 27Mbengue
  • 5McIntyre
  • 17Yiadom
  • 24Sarr
  • 8Hendrick
  • 12Baba
  • 10Ince
  • 7Long
  • 2Carroll

Substitutes

  • 6Dann
  • 11Meite
  • 15Azeez
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 19Fornah
  • 20Casadei
  • 21Bouzanis
Referee:
David Coote

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103932744
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123638-238
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
