Championship
BurnleyBurnley15:00PrestonPreston North End
Venue: Turf Moor, England

Burnley v Preston North End

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 18Ekdal
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 8Brownhill
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 23Tella
  • 19Zaroury
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 4Cork
  • 11Twine
  • 12Foster
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 22da Silva
  • 45Obafemi

Preston

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 8Browne
  • 13McCann
  • 18Ledson
  • 11Brady
  • 7Delap
  • 28Cannon
  • 20Woodburn

Substitutes

  • 2Fernández
  • 3Cunningham
  • 4Whiteman
  • 15Parrott
  • 17Onomah
  • 25Cornell
  • 44Potts
Referee:
Darren Bond

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom30128103932744
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Birmingham30108123638-238
17Reading29115133344-1138
18Bristol City2999113939036
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2977152838-1028
23Blackpool2969143045-1527
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

