Plymouth Argyle v Portsmouth

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Burton
- 21Lonwijk
- 5Wilson
- 3Gillesphey
- 8Edwards
- 20Randell
- 7Butcher
- 14Miller
- 26Wright
- 16Cosgrove
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2Bolton
- 10Mayor
- 17Mumba
- 18Azaz
- 23Waine
- 28Matete
- 32Parkes
Portsmouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Oluwayemi
- 28Bernard
- 20Raggett
- 34Towler
- 6Ogilvie
- 8Tunnicliffe
- 7Pack
- 16Morrell
- 15Dale
- 9Bishop
- 24Jacobs
Substitutes
- 3Hume
- 10Pigott
- 18Hackett-Fairchild
- 19Scarlett
- 23Thompson
- 29Lane
- 33Steward
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match report will appear here.