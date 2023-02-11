Close menu
League One
BurtonBurton Albion15:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: Pirelli Stadium, England

Burton Albion v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 34MacGillivray
  • 2Brayford
  • 5Hughes
  • 12Moon
  • 37Hamer
  • 15McCann
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 44Ashworth
  • 14Walker
  • 17Helm
  • 8Taylor

Substitutes

  • 7Powell
  • 9Winnall
  • 10Kirk
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 21Carayol
  • 24Amissah
  • 28Wakelin

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Woods
  • 14Aimson
  • 39Diabate
  • 5Hartridge
  • 2Caprice
  • 6Harper
  • 8Collins
  • 7Mitchell
  • 16Kite
  • 9Stansfield
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 11White
  • 12Key
  • 15Chauke
  • 18Blackman
  • 23Scott
  • 26Sweeney
  • 29McDonald
Referee:
Carl Brook

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed28187348183061
2Plymouth29187451302161
3Ipswich291510454292555
4Derby28158545212453
5Bolton30158738231553
6Barnsley27145836261047
7Peterborough271421145321344
8Wycombe281351038271144
9Shrewsbury29135113631544
10Portsmouth2791173533238
11Exeter29108114241138
12Charlton2891094339437
13Bristol Rovers29107124352-937
14Port Vale29107122940-1137
15Oxford Utd3098133436-235
16Lincoln City2771372730-334
17Fleetwood28611113133-229
18Cheltenham2885152335-1229
19MK Dons2984172740-1328
20Burton2877143756-1928
21Morecambe2869133145-1427
22Accrington2768132545-2026
23Cambridge2875162447-2326
24Forest Green3056192457-3321
View full League One table

