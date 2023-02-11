Close menu
League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0Oxford UtdOxford United0

Milton Keynes Dons v Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Watson
  • 4Tucker
  • 33Jules
  • 21Harvie
  • 6McEachran
  • 42Maghoma
  • 12Leko
  • 28Devoy
  • 24Kaikai
  • 10Eisa

Substitutes

  • 9Grigg
  • 14Johnson
  • 16Grant
  • 20Burns
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 29Dean

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Eastwood
  • 33Anderson
  • 2Long
  • 16Brown
  • 3Fleming
  • 14Bate
  • 8Brannagan
  • 23Murphy
  • 22Joseph
  • 20Konate
  • 19Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Findlay
  • 10Baldock
  • 17Henry
  • 18McGuane
  • 21McGinty
  • 27Goodrham
  • 30Wildschut
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Leko (MK Dons) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed29188348183062
2Plymouth30188451302162
3Ipswich301511454292556
4Derby29159545212454
5Bolton31159738231554
6Barnsley28146836261048
7Peterborough281431145321345
8Wycombe291361038271145
9Shrewsbury30136113631545
10Portsmouth2891273533239
11Exeter30109114241139
12Charlton2991194339438
13Bristol Rovers30108124352-938
14Port Vale30108122940-1138
15Oxford Utd3199133436-236
16Lincoln City2871472730-335
17Fleetwood29612113133-230
18Cheltenham2986152335-1230
19MK Dons3085172740-1329
20Burton2978143756-1929
21Morecambe29610133145-1428
22Accrington2869132545-2027
23Cambridge2976162447-2327
24Forest Green3157192457-3322
View full League One table

