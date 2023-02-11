Milton Keynes Dons v Oxford United

Attempt missed. Jonathan Leko (MK Dons) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0Oxford UtdOxford United0
Last updated on .From the section League One
Formation 4-2-3-1
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|29
|18
|8
|3
|48
|18
|30
|62
|2
|Plymouth
|30
|18
|8
|4
|51
|30
|21
|62
|3
|Ipswich
|30
|15
|11
|4
|54
|29
|25
|56
|4
|Derby
|29
|15
|9
|5
|45
|21
|24
|54
|5
|Bolton
|31
|15
|9
|7
|38
|23
|15
|54
|6
|Barnsley
|28
|14
|6
|8
|36
|26
|10
|48
|7
|Peterborough
|28
|14
|3
|11
|45
|32
|13
|45
|8
|Wycombe
|29
|13
|6
|10
|38
|27
|11
|45
|9
|Shrewsbury
|30
|13
|6
|11
|36
|31
|5
|45
|10
|Portsmouth
|28
|9
|12
|7
|35
|33
|2
|39
|11
|Exeter
|30
|10
|9
|11
|42
|41
|1
|39
|12
|Charlton
|29
|9
|11
|9
|43
|39
|4
|38
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|30
|10
|8
|12
|43
|52
|-9
|38
|14
|Port Vale
|30
|10
|8
|12
|29
|40
|-11
|38
|15
|Oxford Utd
|31
|9
|9
|13
|34
|36
|-2
|36
|16
|Lincoln City
|28
|7
|14
|7
|27
|30
|-3
|35
|17
|Fleetwood
|29
|6
|12
|11
|31
|33
|-2
|30
|18
|Cheltenham
|29
|8
|6
|15
|23
|35
|-12
|30
|19
|MK Dons
|30
|8
|5
|17
|27
|40
|-13
|29
|20
|Burton
|29
|7
|8
|14
|37
|56
|-19
|29
|21
|Morecambe
|29
|6
|10
|13
|31
|45
|-14
|28
|22
|Accrington
|28
|6
|9
|13
|25
|45
|-20
|27
|23
|Cambridge
|29
|7
|6
|16
|24
|47
|-23
|27
|24
|Forest Green
|31
|5
|7
|19
|24
|57
|-33
|22
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.