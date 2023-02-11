Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday

IpswichIpswich Town15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walton
- 34Clarke
- 6Woolfenden
- 15Burgess
- 3Davis
- 5Morsy
- 30Humphreys
- 7Burns
- 10Chaplin
- 33Broadhead
- 27Hirst
Substitutes
- 9Ladapo
- 11Harness
- 19Jackson
- 21Leigh
- 23Aluko
- 31Hladky
- 44Donacien
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Dawson
- 6Iorfa
- 44Flint
- 15Famewo
- 2Palmer
- 14Byers
- 4Vaulks
- 10Bannan
- 18Johnson
- 11Windass
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 8Adeniran
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 19Bakinson
- 22Shipston
- 30Fusire
- 31Stockdale
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match report will appear here.