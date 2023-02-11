Close menu
League One
IpswichIpswich Town15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Portman Road, England

Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 34Clarke
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 15Burgess
  • 3Davis
  • 5Morsy
  • 30Humphreys
  • 7Burns
  • 10Chaplin
  • 33Broadhead
  • 27Hirst

Substitutes

  • 9Ladapo
  • 11Harness
  • 19Jackson
  • 21Leigh
  • 23Aluko
  • 31Hladky
  • 44Donacien

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 44Flint
  • 15Famewo
  • 2Palmer
  • 14Byers
  • 4Vaulks
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 11Windass
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 8Adeniran
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 19Bakinson
  • 22Shipston
  • 30Fusire
  • 31Stockdale
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed28187348183061
2Plymouth29187451302161
3Ipswich291510454292555
4Derby28158545212453
5Bolton30158738231553
6Barnsley27145836261047
7Peterborough271421145321344
8Wycombe281351038271144
9Shrewsbury29135113631544
10Portsmouth2791173533238
11Exeter29108114241138
12Charlton2891094339437
13Bristol Rovers29107124352-937
14Port Vale29107122940-1137
15Oxford Utd3098133436-235
16Lincoln City2771372730-334
17Fleetwood28611113133-229
18Cheltenham2885152335-1229
19MK Dons2984172740-1328
20Burton2877143756-1928
21Morecambe2869133145-1427
22Accrington2768132545-2026
23Cambridge2875162447-2326
24Forest Green3056192457-3321
