League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium, England

Peterborough United v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 12Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 4Edwards
  • 3Butler
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 8Taylor
  • 23Ward
  • 11Poku
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 5Knight
  • 15Ogbeta
  • 16Burrows
  • 17Jones
  • 24Thompson
  • 28Blackmore
  • 39Tshimanga

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 18Toal
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 28Mbete
  • 2Jones
  • 16Morley
  • 22Dempsey
  • 3John
  • 20Lee
  • 10Charles
  • 17Shoretire

Substitutes

  • 8Sheehan
  • 12Dixon
  • 23Isgrove
  • 27Williams
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 35Jerome
  • 38Khumbeni
Referee:
Lee Swabey

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed28187348183061
2Plymouth29187451302161
3Ipswich291510454292555
4Derby28158545212453
5Bolton30158738231553
6Barnsley27145836261047
7Peterborough271421145321344
8Wycombe281351038271144
9Shrewsbury29135113631544
10Portsmouth2791173533238
11Exeter29108114241138
12Charlton2891094339437
13Bristol Rovers29107124352-937
14Port Vale29107122940-1137
15Oxford Utd3098133436-235
16Lincoln City2771372730-334
17Fleetwood28611113133-229
18Cheltenham2885152335-1229
19MK Dons2984172740-1328
20Burton2877143756-1928
21Morecambe2869133145-1427
22Accrington2768132545-2026
23Cambridge2875162447-2326
24Forest Green3056192457-3321
View full League One table

