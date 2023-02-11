Close menu
League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow, England

Shrewsbury Town v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 6Moore
  • 22Dunkley
  • 3Leahy
  • 17Bennett
  • 7Winchester
  • 8Phillips
  • 26Shipley
  • 20Bayliss
  • 24Saydee
  • 9Bowman

Substitutes

  • 13Burgoyne
  • 14Street
  • 15Pyke
  • 18Bloxham
  • 30Barlow
  • 35Bailey

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Stevens
  • 6Smith
  • 3Jones
  • 5Donnelly
  • 27Robinson
  • 8Garrity
  • 10Conlon
  • 11Benning
  • 26Butterworth
  • 33Politic
  • 19Massey

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 7Worrall
  • 13Proctor
  • 14Ojo
  • 15Forrester
  • 21Odubeko
  • 23Pett
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed28187348183061
2Plymouth29187451302161
3Ipswich291510454292555
4Derby28158545212453
5Bolton30158738231553
6Barnsley27145836261047
7Peterborough271421145321344
8Wycombe281351038271144
9Shrewsbury29135113631544
10Portsmouth2791173533238
11Exeter29108114241138
12Charlton2891094339437
13Bristol Rovers29107124352-937
14Port Vale29107122940-1137
15Oxford Utd3098133436-235
16Lincoln City2771372730-334
17Fleetwood28611113133-229
18Cheltenham2885152335-1229
19MK Dons2984172740-1328
20Burton2877143756-1928
21Morecambe2869133145-1427
22Accrington2768132545-2026
23Cambridge2875162447-2326
24Forest Green3056192457-3321
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC