Close menu
League Two
BarrowBarrow15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: SO Legal Stadium, England

Barrow v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Farman
  • 24Feely
  • 5McClelland
  • 6Canavan
  • 3Brough
  • 14Neal
  • 13White
  • 34Whitfield
  • 9Waters
  • 7Newby
  • 20Garner

Substitutes

  • 12Lillis
  • 15Gotts
  • 16Foley
  • 21Warren
  • 26Bennett
  • 28Young

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 5J Clarke
  • 6Farquharson
  • 28Demetriou
  • 2Norman
  • 20Charsley
  • 17Bennett
  • 14Lewis
  • 27Lewis
  • 19McNeill
  • 10Zanzala

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 9Bogle
  • 11Waite
  • 16Kavanagh
  • 18Baker
  • 22Moriah-Welsh
  • 29Evans
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC