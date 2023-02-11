Close menu
League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town0GillinghamGillingham0

Mansfield Town v Gillingham

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Flinders
  • 6Harbottle
  • 24Kilgour
  • 14Perch
  • 4Hewitt
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 16Quinn
  • 17Wallace
  • 7Akins
  • 40Keillor-Dunn

Substitutes

  • 1Pym
  • 9Bowery
  • 11Johnson
  • 15Law
  • 26Swan
  • 35O'Toole
  • 44Boateng

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 14McKenzie
  • 23Masterson
  • 5Ehmer
  • 3Tutonda
  • 7MacDonald
  • 38Dieng
  • 6Williams
  • 16Jefferies
  • 28Hawkins
  • 20Nichols

Substitutes

  • 2Alexander
  • 4Wright
  • 25Turner
  • 35Abrahams
  • 44O'Brien
  • 49Lapslie
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Riley Harbottle (Mansfield Town).

  2. Post update

    Tom Nichols (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Stephen Quinn.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31197539172264
2Stevenage28169339182157
3Carlisle301410648282052
4Northampton29149642281451
5Salford30147940291149
6Mansfield2912894137444
7Stockport291271039271243
8Swindon29111083730743
9Bradford28111073226643
10Barrow30126123438-442
11Doncaster29125123340-741
12Sutton United30118112835-741
13Wimbledon29101093029140
14Walsall2710983023739
15Tranmere30109113128339
16Grimsby2697102932-334
17Colchester3188153038-832
18Crewe28711102134-1332
19Newport2879122631-530
20Harrogate2877143341-828
21Crawley2768132942-1326
22Hartlepool3068162952-2326
23Gillingham28510131531-1625
24Rochdale3056192344-2121
View full League Two table

