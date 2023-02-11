Close menu
League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Addai
  • 2Gordon
  • 15Francillette
  • 3Conroy
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 28Jenks
  • 8Powell
  • 20Gladwin
  • 10Nadesan
  • 19Telford
  • 38Fellows

Substitutes

  • 6Lynch
  • 13Schofield
  • 23Johnson
  • 24Oteh
  • 29Roles
  • 44Ogungbo

Crewe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Richards
  • 33Robertson
  • 6Offord
  • 5McDonald
  • 21Uwakwe
  • 10Ainley
  • 18Finnigan
  • 8Thomas
  • 11Agyei
  • 20Nevitt
  • 19Sambou

Substitutes

  • 3Adebisi
  • 12Griffiths
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 16Colkett
  • 17Brook
  • 25Tabiner
  • 31Beadle
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
View full League Two table

