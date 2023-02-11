Grimsby Town v Colchester United

GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Crocombe
- 2Efete
- 6Waterfall
- 31Maher
- 7Emmanuel
- 15Clifton
- 16Hunt
- 17Morris
- 22Amos
- 10McAtee
- 9Lloyd
Substitutes
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 8Holohan
- 14Wearne
- 18O'Neill
- 19Dickson-Peters
- 20Orsi
- 26Smith
Colchester
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13O'Hara
- 4Chambers
- 15Kelleher
- 29Hall
- 22Tchamadeu
- 8Skuse
- 17Ashley
- 23Wood
- 20Jay
- 25Hopper
- 24Akinde
Substitutes
- 1Hornby
- 2Greenidge
- 9Appiah
- 14Chilvers
- 16Read
- 19Newby
- 34Tovide
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match report will appear here.