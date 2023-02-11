Harrogate Town v Stockport County

HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00StockportStockport County
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Jameson
- 6Burrell
- 15O'Connor
- 34Eastman
- 33Foulds
- 4Falkingham
- 16Pattison
- 10Olaigbe
- 28Daly
- 9Grant
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 1Oxley
- 7Thomson
- 8Angus
- 12Folarin
- 17Sutton
- 18Muldoon
- 23McArdle
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4Wright
- 5Byrne
- 23Hussey
- 3Knoyle
- 14Collar
- 18Croasdale
- 8Camps
- 21Hippolyte
- 20Olaofe
- 19Wootton
Substitutes
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 16Stretton
- 17Rydel
- 25Jaros
- 31Lewis
- 35Rowe
- 36Grayson
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
