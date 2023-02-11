Close menu
League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00StockportStockport County
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Stockport County

League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Jameson
  • 6Burrell
  • 15O'Connor
  • 34Eastman
  • 33Foulds
  • 4Falkingham
  • 16Pattison
  • 10Olaigbe
  • 28Daly
  • 9Grant
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 1Oxley
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Angus
  • 12Folarin
  • 17Sutton
  • 18Muldoon
  • 23McArdle

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 5Byrne
  • 23Hussey
  • 3Knoyle
  • 14Collar
  • 18Croasdale
  • 8Camps
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 20Olaofe
  • 19Wootton

Substitutes

  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 16Stretton
  • 17Rydel
  • 25Jaros
  • 31Lewis
  • 35Rowe
  • 36Grayson
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
