Close menu
League Two
SwindonSwindon Town15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 2Hutton
  • 4Clayton
  • 20Blake-Tracy
  • 3Iandolo
  • 10Darcy
  • 21Kadji
  • 16Cain
  • 24Wakeling
  • 11Austin
  • 8Williams

Substitutes

  • 9Adeloye
  • 15Jephcott
  • 17Aguiar
  • 31Minturn
  • 34Brennan
  • 38Kanu
  • 41Copland

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Mitchell
  • 5Olowu
  • 4Anderson
  • 18Nelson
  • 2Brown
  • 23Lakin
  • 33Close
  • 3Maxwell
  • 7Molyneux
  • 9Miller
  • 21Hurst

Substitutes

  • 6Williams
  • 10Rowe
  • 16Barlow
  • 19Seaman
  • 20Miller
  • 31Lavery
  • 41Oram
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC