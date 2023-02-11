Swindon Town v Doncaster Rovers

SwindonSwindon Town15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Brynn
- 2Hutton
- 4Clayton
- 20Blake-Tracy
- 3Iandolo
- 10Darcy
- 21Kadji
- 16Cain
- 24Wakeling
- 11Austin
- 8Williams
Substitutes
- 9Adeloye
- 15Jephcott
- 17Aguiar
- 31Minturn
- 34Brennan
- 38Kanu
- 41Copland
Doncaster
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Mitchell
- 5Olowu
- 4Anderson
- 18Nelson
- 2Brown
- 23Lakin
- 33Close
- 3Maxwell
- 7Molyneux
- 9Miller
- 21Hurst
Substitutes
- 6Williams
- 10Rowe
- 16Barlow
- 19Seaman
- 20Miller
- 31Lavery
- 41Oram
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match report will appear here.