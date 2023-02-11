Close menu
League Two
WalsallWalsall15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Poundland Bescot Stadium, England

Walsall v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2White
  • 5Daniels
  • 20Stevens
  • 10Knowles
  • 14Comley
  • 24Low
  • 3Gordon
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 31Willmott
  • 19Matt

Substitutes

  • 9Wilkinson
  • 11Williams
  • 12Smith
  • 16Maddox
  • 18McEntee
  • 21Allen
  • 42Songo'o

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2James
  • 19Beckles
  • 43Turns
  • 24Sweeney
  • 8Clay
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 11Archibald
  • 14Moncur
  • 34Sadlier
  • 16Drinan

Substitutes

  • 4Ogie
  • 6Thompson
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 17Lyden
  • 18Pratley
  • 23Kelman
  • 27Byrne
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
View full League Two table

