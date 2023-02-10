Last updated on .From the section Premier League

William Saliba opened the scoring as Arsenal beat Brentford 3-0 in September, inflicting the Bees' only home league defeat this season

TEAM NEWS

Premier League leaders Arsenal remain without injured pair Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny.

This game is also likely to come too soon for Emile Smith Rowe, who is nursing a thigh problem.

Reiss Nelson, who has not played since November because of a hamstring issue, has resumed full training and could feature.

Brentford will monitor injury doubts Pontus Jansson, Shandon Baptiste and Frank Onyeka.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is a really interesting game because of Arsenal's last result, their defeat at Everton, and Brentford's form - they are unbeaten for nine games now.

The Gunners are the only team who have beaten the Bees on their own patch this season - a really impressive 3-0 win in September which was the first real statement that Mikel Arteta's side meant business in the title race.

Arteta could really do with a similar result this time to get back on track after that Everton defeat before Manchester City visit Emirates Stadium next Wednesday.

Last week was as poor a performance as I have seen all season from the Gunners, who didn't really dictate the game or ever look like they were in control.

They absolutely need to bounce back from that, and I think they will - but it will not be easy because Brentford are streetwise, well organised and carry a real attacking threat.

The Bees will be a handful but Arsenal will find a way to win.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford's only win in eight league and cup games away to Arsenal was by 2-0 in the top flight at Highbury in April 1938 (D3, L4).

Mikel Arteta's side are vying to complete a league double over the Bees, who would become the 47th club beaten by the Gunners home and away in a single Premier League campaign.

Arsenal

Defeat at Everton was Arsenal's first loss in 14 league games, though they are unbeaten in their nine top-flight home fixtures this season, winning eight.

The Gunners are in danger of losing three successive matches in all competitions for the first time since April 2022.

The north London side are aiming to win an eighth consecutive Premier League London derby, which would equal the record for a single season (set by Chelsea in 2005-06 and 2014-15, and Arsenal in 2013-14).

They have scored 16 goals and conceded just three in their previous seven top-flight games against fellow London clubs.

The last two Premier League goals conceded by Arsenal have come from corners - just one of the first 15 they shipped this season was scored that way.

Brentford

Brentford are unbeaten in nine Premier League matches (W5, D4) - only Newcastle, who are undefeated in 16 games, boast a better current run.

The Bees are vying to keep four consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time in their history.

They have kept back-to-back clean sheets away from home in the Premier League, having managed just one in their previous 24 on the road.

Brentford have never lost a Premier League game in which they scored the opening goal, winning 17 and drawing four.

