FulhamFulham15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Nottingham Forest preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Fulham's Harrison Reed gives a double thumbs up
Harrison Reed has only missed one league game for Fulham this season but twisted his knee during Wednesday's FA Cup win over Sunderland

TEAM NEWS

Fulham will assess the fitness of midfielders Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney, who were both injured during the midweek FA Cup win at Sunderland.

New signings Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares are available for their debuts.

Jonjo Shelvey could be in contention for his first Nottingham Forest outing if he overcomes a calf problem in time.

Fellow deadline day arrival Felipe was an unused substitute last weekend, while Ryan Yates continues to recover from illness.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Fulham beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the City Ground in September but Forest have improved since then.

Steve Cooper's side have had some good results in recent weeks to climb up the table but I am going with Fulham to edge this one and end a run of three league games without a win or a goal.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has not scored in any of his past three league starts, or when he came off the bench in either FA Cup game against Sunderland, but I am going to be quite exact and say he will find the net here.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v FEET bassist Oli Shasha

Brennan Johnson has been involved in each of Nottingham Forest's last five league goals, scoring three and assisting the other two.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • The five most recent league meetings were won by the away team.
  • Fulham's 3-2 away victory in this season's reverse fixture was the first Premier League game between these clubs.
  • The Cottagers host Nottingham Forest in the top flight for the first time since a 2-0 win in November 1967.

Fulham

  • Fulham could go four successive top-flight matches without scoring for only the second time, following a run of five in December 1961.
  • However, Fulham's tally of 32 points is the most they have ever had after 22 games of a Premier League season.
  • Their only defeat in 15 league fixtures this season against teams currently outside the top five in the table came at West Ham in October (W9, D5).
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic has equalled his best return of 11 Premier League goals in a season, which he previously achieved in 2018-19.

Nottingham Forest

  • Steve Cooper's side have earned a joint league-high 11 points in 2023, level with Manchester United.
  • Forest's current five-game unbeaten run is their longest in the top flight since a 12-match streak in 1995.
  • They kept a clean sheet in all six of their league wins so far in 2022-23.
  • Nottingham Forest have only scored three goals in their 10 Premier League away fixtures this season, winning just once. The fewest away goals in a Premier League campaign is seven by Norwich City in 2019-20.
  • Keylor Navas is vying to become the first goalkeeper to keep successive clean sheets in his first two league starts for Forest since Paul Smith, who did so in his first three in August 2006.

