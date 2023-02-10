Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alexander Isak's penalty earned Newcastle a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth when the sides met in September

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth could give a debut to Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, who joined on deadline day.

The Cherries may need to monitor Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier, who have been nursing injuries.

Head coach Gary O'Neil has confirmed that goalkeeper Neto has replaced Lloyd Kelly as captain, with Adam Smith remaining vice-captain.

Alexander Isak returns for Newcastle after missing out last week because of concussion protocols.

Bruno Guimaraes serves the second game of a three-match ban, and the Magpies are without injured trio Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett.

New signing Anthony Gordon awaits his first start.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth are absolutely desperate for a win because right now they look like relegation fodder with the awful run of results they have been on.

The Cherries actually performed well against Brighton last weekend, and only went down to a late goal. I also like the look of their new signing, Dango Ouattara, who gives them a threat in that wide area on the right-hand side.

I can see them giving Newcastle a good game, but I still think the Magpies will win on Eddie Howe's return to his former club.

I don't think there will be a lot of goals but Newcastle are a well-balanced side who have found the knack of getting the job done and, even with Bruno Guimaraes suspended, they should take home the points.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth won two of their first three Premier League games against Newcastle but are winless in the subsequent six meetings (D3, L3).

The Magpies have scored at least once in each of their five league matches away to the Cherries, winning 4-1 on their last visit in July 2020.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have won just once in 12 Premier League games (D2, L9) and have just one point and one goal from their six top-flight matches since the World Cup.

The Cherries are winless in all 11 of their league fixtures this season against teams currently in the top half of the table, losing eight.

They have attempted 179 shots in the current Premier League campaign, fewer than any other side, and have faced an unrivalled 341 shots.

Dango Ouattara can become just the second player to score a Premier League goal on their 21st birthday, emulating Coventry's Noel Whelan against Bolton in December 1995.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are unbeaten in 16 league matches, the longest such streak in the top five European leagues.

It is the Magpies' longest undefeated run in the top flight and one short of a club record in all divisions, set in the second tier from February to May 2010.

They are vying to record four consecutive Premier League away clean sheets for the first time since September 1997.

Newcastle are unbeaten in each of their last 12 league matches versus newly-promoted opposition (W6, D6).

The Magpies have not conceded the opening goal in any of their 14 top-flight fixtures since September's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe's side have drawn four of their previous five league games and have shared the points on 10 occasions this season, the most in the division.

Callum Wilson, who netted 41 goals in 126 top-flight matches for Bournemouth, is vying to become the fourth player to score for and against the Cherries in the Premier League, after Jermain Defoe, Glenn Murray and Matt Ritchie.

