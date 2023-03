Last updated on .From the section National League

Halifax Town have won eight of their 17 home games this season

Tuesday's National League game between Halifax and Bromley has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

With more rain forecast for the area in the next 24 hours the decision has been taken to call the game off early.

The Shaymen, who beat Aldershot to progress to the semi-finals of the FA Trophy on Saturday, are 16th in the table, while 10th-placed Bromley are six points outside the play-offs.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be arranged.