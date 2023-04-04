Gateshead v Yeovil Town

GatesheadGateshead19:45YeovilYeovil Town
Line-ups
Gateshead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Marschall
- 2Tinkler
- 6Storey
- 18Francis
- 17Pani
- 3Pye
- 44Wearne
- 33Whelan
- 10Olley
- 11Campbell
- 9Dinanga
Substitutes
- 8Bailey
- 12Ward
- 15Martin
- 31Montgomery
- 42Conteh
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 5Hunt
- 32Staunton
- 30Clarke
- 3Reckord
- 26Bevan
- 24Cooper
- 7Worthington
- 33Pollock
- 27Oluwabori
- 11Young
Substitutes
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 14Linton
- 16Law
- 17Johnson
- 31Siziba
- Referee:
- Aaron Jackson
Match report to follow.