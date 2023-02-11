Close menu
National League
WokingWoking15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium, England

Woking v Boreham Wood

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 3Casey
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 12Moss
  • 8Daly
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 10Amond
  • 14Browne
  • 17Kellerman
  • 19Hessenthaler
  • 24Ince

Substitutes

  • 2Lofthouse
  • 5McNerney
  • 15O'Connell
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 20Dackers

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 7Rees
  • 17Payne
  • 10Marsh
  • 8Broadbent
  • 11Newton
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 22Coxe
  • 25Bush
  • 26Agbontohoma

Substitutes

  • 4Ricketts
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 12Fyfield
  • 15Lewis
  • 20Brunt
Referee:
Greg Rollason

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County30218174274771
2Wrexham28215272244868
3Woking29175751282356
4Barnet28165755431253
5Chesterfield27164751341752
6Southend28128838251344
7Boreham Wood2711973225742
8Bromley29101184237541
9Eastleigh29125123636041
10Wealdstone2811893438-441
11Solihull Moors29116124442239
12Dag & Red28116114246-439
13Aldershot31114164249-737
14Altrincham2999114152-1136
15Halifax29105142637-1135
16Maidenhead United3096153344-1133
17Yeovil2861482528-332
18York3088143539-432
19Oldham2887133744-731
20Dorking2986154469-2530
21Gateshead28610123545-1028
22Torquay2968153252-2026
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3157193568-3322
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC