Woking v Boreham Wood

WokingWoking15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Line-ups
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ross
- 3Casey
- 4Cuthbert
- 12Moss
- 8Daly
- 6Wilkinson
- 10Amond
- 14Browne
- 17Kellerman
- 19Hessenthaler
- 24Ince
Substitutes
- 2Lofthouse
- 5McNerney
- 15O'Connell
- 16Nwabuokei
- 20Dackers
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 7Rees
- 17Payne
- 10Marsh
- 8Broadbent
- 11Newton
- 19Esteves Sousa
- 22Coxe
- 25Bush
- 26Agbontohoma
Substitutes
- 4Ricketts
- 9Ndlovu
- 12Fyfield
- 15Lewis
- 20Brunt
- Referee:
- Greg Rollason
Match details to follow.