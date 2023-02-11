Close menu
National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, England

Dagenham & Redbridge v Solihull Moors

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 19Ling
  • 16Phipps
  • 12Robinson
  • 3Johnson
  • 5Onariase
  • 4Rance
  • 6Mussa
  • 11Weston
  • 7Effiong
  • 24Morias

Substitutes

  • 8Sagaf
  • 10Balanta
  • 21Longe-King
  • 23Ibie
  • 36Bird

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 9Dallas
  • 7Sbarra
  • 5Howe
  • 8Maycock
  • 10Osborne
  • 18Whelan
  • 19Cybulski
  • 32Mills

Substitutes

  • 11Barnett
  • 14Kelly
  • 17Donawa
  • 20Whelan
  • 27Beck
Referee:
Jacob Miles

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County30218174274771
2Wrexham28215272244868
3Woking29175751282356
4Barnet28165755431253
5Chesterfield27164751341752
6Southend28128838251344
7Boreham Wood2711973225742
8Bromley29101184237541
9Eastleigh29125123636041
10Wealdstone2811893438-441
11Solihull Moors29116124442239
12Dag & Red28116114246-439
13Aldershot31114164249-737
14Altrincham2999114152-1136
15Halifax29105142637-1135
16Maidenhead United3096153344-1133
17Yeovil2861482528-332
18York3088143539-432
19Oldham2887133744-731
20Dorking2986154469-2530
21Gateshead28610123545-1028
22Torquay2968153252-2026
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3157193568-3322
View full National League table

