Dagenham & Redbridge v Solihull Moors

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 19Ling
- 16Phipps
- 12Robinson
- 3Johnson
- 5Onariase
- 4Rance
- 6Mussa
- 11Weston
- 7Effiong
- 24Morias
Substitutes
- 8Sagaf
- 10Balanta
- 21Longe-King
- 23Ibie
- 36Bird
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2Clarke
- 3Coker
- 9Dallas
- 7Sbarra
- 5Howe
- 8Maycock
- 10Osborne
- 18Whelan
- 19Cybulski
- 32Mills
Substitutes
- 11Barnett
- 14Kelly
- 17Donawa
- 20Whelan
- 27Beck
- Referee:
- Jacob Miles
Match details to follow.