Stranraer v Bonnyrigg Rose

StranraerStranraer15:00Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|21
|13
|5
|3
|34
|19
|15
|44
|2
|Stirling
|20
|12
|4
|4
|41
|22
|19
|40
|3
|Annan Athletic
|23
|9
|6
|8
|39
|35
|4
|33
|4
|Forfar
|22
|9
|4
|9
|25
|28
|-3
|31
|5
|Elgin
|22
|8
|6
|8
|36
|36
|0
|30
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|22
|7
|7
|8
|36
|39
|-3
|28
|7
|East Fife
|23
|7
|6
|10
|31
|38
|-7
|27
|8
|Stranraer
|23
|7
|5
|11
|32
|42
|-10
|26
|9
|Albion
|22
|6
|6
|10
|27
|28
|-1
|24
|10
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|22
|5
|5
|12
|24
|38
|-14
|20