Scottish League Two
StirlingStirling Albion1ElginElgin City0

Stirling Albion v Elgin City

Last updated on

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregor
  • 4McLean
  • 3Clark
  • 7DunsmoreSubstituted forDuffyat 81'minutes
  • 8Davidson
  • 10LeitchSubstituted forHamiltonat 75'minutes
  • 15MooreSubstituted forDenholmat 81'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 9CarrickSubstituted forBannerat 68'minutes
  • 23ThomsonSubstituted forSpenceat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Denholm
  • 12Banner
  • 16Duffy
  • 17Weir
  • 20Hamilton
  • 22Spence

Elgin

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 2CooperSubstituted forMacEwanat 78'minutes
  • 5Draper
  • 4McHardy
  • 3TowlerBooked at 30mins
  • 7DingwallSubstituted forLawrenceat 89'minutes
  • 8Cameron
  • 6Mailer
  • 11FindlaySubstituted forTaylorat 59'minutes
  • 10TodSubstituted forAllenat 78'minutes
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Taylor
  • 14Allen
  • 15MacEwan
  • 16Jamieson
  • 17Cairns
  • 18Lawrence
  • 21McHale
Referee:
George Calder

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Angus Mailer (Elgin City).

  4. Post update

    Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Dylan Lawrence replaces Russell Dingwall.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  7. Booking

    Danny Denholm (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Mitchell Taylor (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danny Denholm (Stirling Albion).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Evan Towler (Elgin City).

  11. Post update

    Danny Denholm (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Blair Currie.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Flynn Duffy replaces Aaron Dunsmore.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Danny Denholm replaces Kieran Moore.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Greig Spence replaces Robert Thomson.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Fin Allen replaces Andy Tod.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Rory MacEwan replaces Matthew Cooper.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cammy Clark (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Top Stories