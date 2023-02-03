Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Calum Butcher made 135 appearances for Dundee United before his departure last summer

"Tough" Calum Butcher will enhance Motherwell's midfield, says manager Steven Hammell after signing the former Dundee United man on an 18-month deal.

Butcher left Burton Albion on transfer deadline day, having made 17 appearances this season following his move from Tannadice.

The 31-year-old - Motherwell's ninth signing of the January window - will not play against Aberdeen on Saturday.

"Calum is a player we have been monitoring closely," said Hammell.

"It adds some depth to the middle of the park but more importantly, he's a different type of midfielder to what we have at the minute.

"He's tough, determined to make a difference and has plenty knowledge on the league and the team."