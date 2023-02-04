Guernsey FC suffer setback after 2-0 loss at Northwood
Last updated on .From the section Football
Guernsey FC suffered another setback as they went down 2-1 at high-flying Northwood in Isthmian South Central.
Gareth Chendlik gave the hosts a disputed 34th-minute opener when Guernsey felt he had scored with his arm before James Gurteen fired in a second eight minutes later.
Sam Murray missed a great chance to pull a goal back as his 79th-minute effort was saved by Andrew McCorkell.
Keene Domaille got a late consolation, but missed a chance to secure a point.
The Guernsey substitute reacted quickest after Ross Allen's excellent shot came back off the crossbar to make it 2-1 before blasting a half-volley over the bar after a long throw in the final minute.
Guernsey remain fourth from bottom of the table with four wins from 22 matches this season as Northwood stayed second.