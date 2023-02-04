Close menu

Irish Cup: Holders Crusaders face Glentoran in quarter-finals

Glentoran's Danny Purkis in action against Billy Joe Burns of Crusaders
Holders Crusaders will host Glentoran in the quarter-finals of this year's competition at Seaview.

Cliftonville's reward for their penalty shootout win over Coleraine is a last-eight tie at home to Dungannon Swifts.

Larne defeated Linfield on penalties in round six and they have been drawn away to Championship side H&W Welders, who shocked Premiership outfit Glenavon.

Another Championship team, Ballyclare Comrades, are at home to Ballymena United.

The ties will be played on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 March.

