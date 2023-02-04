Last updated on .From the section Irish

Oisin Barr scored a second-half winner for the Welders

Oisin Barr scored the winner as Championship side H&W Welders stunned Irish Premiership outfit Glenavon 1-0 in the last-16 of the Irish Cup at Mourneview Park.

Jay Donnelly scored twice as Glentoran beat Portadown 3-0 at Shamrock Park.

Larne and Linfield are playing extra-time after the sides played out a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes at Inver Park.

Jamie McDonagh scored a late equaliser to send Cliftonville against Coleraine to extra-time after a 2-2 draw.

In Saturday's other matches, Ballymena United defeated Newington, Dungannon Swifts left it late to beat Knockbreda and Ballyclare Comrades won away to Institute.

H&W Welders, seventh place in the Championship table, caused the upset of the round with a 1-0 victory over Premiership side Glenavon.

The Welders took the lead in the 55th minute when Barr raced onto Jack Kinner's long ball, sprinted clear of the Glenavon defence and calmly lobbed Rory Brown to give Paul Kee's men a surprise lead.

Glenavon were the side on top for the majority of the first half but failed to take their chances, with the biggest of those falling to leading goalscorer Matthew Fitzpatrick but he could only head wide from Peter Campbell's cross.

The Welders came out the second half with more attacking intent and didn't stop once former Glenavon man Barr gave them a surprise lead. Matthew Ferguson and Michael McLellan would both find themselves one-on-one with Brown but the Glenavon stopper stood strong to deny both frontmen.

Glenavon threw everything at the Welders defence with Michael O'Connor, Jamie Doran and Peter Campbell all going close.

The Lurgan Blues finished the game with five forwards in the remaining 10 minutes as they searched for an equaliser but the Welders defence, expertly marshalled by Kyle Owens, stood strong to book the Welders' spot in the last eight.

Glens breeze past Portadown

Glentoran progressed to the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup after a comfortable 3-0 victory against Portadown at Shamrock Park as Conor McMenamin returned from injury.

The Glens opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Jay Donnelly connected with Bobby Burns' superb through ball and fired into the bottom corner.

Niall McGinn netted his fifth goal in five games when his unstoppable strike from 30 yards flew into the top corner over debutant Ondrej Mastny, who is on loan from Manchester United.

Donnelly got his second when the Portadown defence failed to clear Aaron Wightman's pass and the ball fell into the path of the in-form striker, who volleyed home from inside the box.

Another positive for Rodney McAree, who is now unbeaten in four matches as manager, is that Northern Ireland international McMenamin came on as a substitute as he returned to action for the first time since November.

