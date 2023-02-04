Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Birmingham City's winner came seven minutes into added on time

Russell Martin says he has "never felt so low," as Swansea City boss after his side were beaten 4-3 by Birmingham.

Swansea were beaten in stoppage time after a transfer window where the club failed to sign a single player, which Martin admitted was "disappointing."

Martin said he has spoken to the owners since criticising the club's recruitment on Friday and that he will now "see what happens."

"It encapsulates our season in one game," a dejected Martin explained.

"It feels worse because of what has happened in the last three days.

"We've been here too many times. We can't concede four goals with the way we have played.

"It's the story of our season really. I have not felt as low as this if I am honest. I don't know what to say to you.

"The performance was so good for 60 minutes.

"I cannot explain how we have conceded four goals… I am a bit lost for words really."

Swansea led 2-1 and 3-2 and could have scored several goals in a first half where they had 81% possession, yet they ended up losing to a side who had lost five successive games.

The Swans have now fallen to 13th in the Championship, compounding Martin's frustration about a lack of investment.

When asked if he had spoken to the club's owners following his pre-match press conference, Martin responded: "I don't want to get into that. Of course I have. We'll have to wait and see what happens.

"I've done my very best to keep everyone focused on what's important this week.

"I've done my very best to be as honest as I possibly could with everyone which has probably made some people really unhappy. I have to deal with that and the fallout from that.

"It's been a really long and tough 72 hours, I've not had much sleep with everything that's gone on."

Martin took responsibility for the last-gasp defeat as the Swans ended the game with 10 men.

Championship clubs are allowed to make five substitutions but only have three opportunities to do so and Martin opted to make three individual changes, so they could not replace Joel Latibeaudiere when he went off with a calf injury.

"We didn't envisage that happening and we made subs to try and help the team," he added.

"So that's my fault. When you are down to 10 men, it is difficult. We should be able to see it out but we don't unfortunately.

"I will learn from the substitute thing. It's been a difficult time and I don't have the energy to give an in-depth analysis."