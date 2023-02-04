Last updated on .From the section QPR

Lyndon Dykes (right) has scored eight goals in 26 Scotland appearances

QPR have confirmed that Lyndon Dykes has been released from hospital.

The Scotland striker had been hospital in for over a week, but the club have not given details about his condition.

The 27-year-old, who joined the R's from Livingston in 2020, has scored six goals in 29 club appearances this term, but was taken off in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City in his last match on 21 January.

"We all send him our best wishes," QPR said. external-link

Dykes will continue his recovery at home with no timescale put on when he will be able to return to action.