Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche makes mark after fans' protest

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton celebrate
Everton picked up just their fourth win in the league this season

Fight, grit, determination.

All the qualities that had been missing from Everton this season was there as they stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal.

There has been a toxic atmosphere at Goodison Park this season. The club have looked odds-on to plummet down to the Championsh, ending an unbroken top-flight stay dating back to 1954.

But dark clouds made way for a glimmer of blue sky as Everton claimed a 1-0 victory, a dream start for new manager Sean Dyche.

It was just their fourth league win of the campaign, and their second since 22 October, ending a poor run of 11 games without triumphing in all competition.

"You cannot guarantee the outcome of any game, especially against the league leaders," said a beaming Dyche afterwards.

"I wanted a performance. The players have put a lot of respect in the changes we have tried to make but I told them 'actions, that is the key'. You clearly saw the response."

'I am aware of the noise'

Everton fans banner
Chairman Bill Kenwright, owner Farhad Moshiri and director Denise Barrett-Baxendale were depicted as clowns on a banner held by Everton fans before the game

The day did not start well for Everton, though. Before the 12:30 GMT kick-off, thousands of supporters marched down Goodison Road, protesting against the ownership of the club.

"Kenwright and Co, it's time to go," was the main chant, aimed in the direction of chairman Bill Kenwright, owner Farhad Moshiri and director Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

For the second consecutive home game, none of the trio were in attendance. One particular banner carried outside depicted them as clowns.

The dissent came not only because of results on the pitch but after a dreadful transfer window, in which they sold academy product Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for £40m, but failed to bring in a single player to add to a squad bereft of confidence.

Just after kick-off, a plane flew ahead over the stadium with a trail message that read: "League's worst run club, time to go."

But in the space of just three hours, Everton supporters went from despair to delight. Once the match got going, the atmosphere changed.

Fans got fully behind the 11 players on the pitch, roaring ferociously at every tackle, while Dyche stood on the touchline heartily applauding each misplaced pass from the opposition.

He spent the entire match on his feet cajoling his players into position, offering instructions and often engaging in conversation with assistants Ian Woan and Steve Stone.

And how apt it was that the winning goal came courtesy of two players who had done so well for him at his former club Burnley, as Dwight McNeil swung in a corner which James Tarkowski rose to thump in.

"What an easy line for you, you must be buzzing," Dyche replied to a reporter when asked about the Clarets connection for the goal.

He added: "I have been here when we have played well with Burnley and there have been murmurings and heat towards the home players. I have been here when it has been rocking and it certainly was rocking today.

"That is great appreciation from the fans. I asked them to give us a start and help us out, to give us a breather.

"I am aware there is a lot of noise. I have to learn about it because I don't know the depth of it but I respect the fans and their views.

"But while they have those views, can they just put them aside and remember their belief in Everton as a football club? There has been a heartbeat here for many years."

'Everton looked up for it'

After toppling the league leaders, Everton face the ultimate task in their next game - a trip across Stanley Park to face Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men are floundering after two trophy triumphs last season, but Dyche is not getting carried away.

Asked if it was a marker towards avoiding relegation, Dyche said: "It is a start point. It doesn't guarantee the next one, that is what I have learned.

"The players have taken ownership and pride in what we have tried to do this week and I value that. We will feed back on how we think we can go forward. We played the top side and it gives you a feel of what is important in a performance and what it takes to win games.

"Styles come from freedom. We have very good players and we have to give them the platform to play. We will have to run hard, tackle, fight - then on top of that come the tactical and technical layers."

Former Everton defender Ashley Williams, though, can already see the difference with the new boss.

Williams said on the BBC's Final Score: "Sean Dyche is the kind of character that has come in and given everyone a boost. They didn't bring any players in in January but he said they have a changing room full of good quality players.

"He said it was about him trying to find out what works for those players to get the best out of them and he did that. He has done it in a couple of days and Everton played with confidence and energy.

"They looked fit and up for it - and if they continue to do that, the fans will get right behind them."

Beaten boss Mikel Arteta said: "Everton were really good and we have to congratulate them for the way they have turned things around.

"They were really efficient. It was disappointing from our side; we did not get the result. The performance does not reflect what we have been doing."

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 17:09

    What's a Championsh? I'm still learning English.

  • Comment posted by howard, today at 17:06

    This is what annoys the …. out of me
    1 week this team was missing any pride or respect for fans and now they beat the current best team in the league and keep a clean sheet

    Was it the previous manager couldn’t motivate or the players couldn’t motivate themselves while counting their millions in the bank

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:06

    Everton fans cheering the name of Sean Dyche when a year ago they were cheering the name of Frank Lampard. It is a funny old game dont you think

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 17:05

    You know when you've been tangoed! the ginger Mourinho does it again! top banana

  • Comment posted by DornochBlue, today at 17:05

    Great result for us -hope Arsenal win the league

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 17:04

    This will be the result that defines the season for both.. Everton to stay up and Arsenal loses the league title.. I think Arsenal fans got a little bit carried away.. Always best to wait until it is mathematically certain and then talk the talk..

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:03

    Unlike Lampard Dyche knows what he is doing

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 17:02

    Two posts about Everton, it’s getting boring now.

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 16:59

    Those gunners fans will be rooting for Spurs tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Amelia, today at 16:59

    One day Sean Dyche will manage England

  • Comment posted by SamTheMan, today at 16:57

    Food in the canteen was replaced with wood, bricks and nails on Dyche's first day. Don't be surprised now Everton start winning games and stay up this season

    • Reply posted by OmNom, today at 17:03

      OmNom replied:
      The players are on a Rolex bonus if they stay up this season.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:57

    Welcome back Sean Dyche, expect the following:
    Save club from relegation, start disastrous next season, crowd wants you sacked, lose job.

  • Comment posted by HMS Hood, today at 16:57

    I hear the Red Lion pub near Lampards house has a manager vacancy, Lampard has still has not been approached but bill the bin man is favourite for the job.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:56

    Dyche - Just what Everton needed.

  • Comment posted by Donalds Troos, today at 16:55

    Long way still to go, are Arsenal gonna bottle it ?

    • Reply posted by lipton, today at 17:11

      lipton replied:
      Yes siry nice one

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 16:54

    Just shows how bad Lampard was.

    Also, some of the players had obviously just given up despite their huge salaries.

  • Comment posted by BBCwokebot, today at 16:53

    Everton fans in a week: Dyke out.

    • Reply posted by what was that, today at 17:02

      what was that replied:
      I can hear Klopp out next week when we beat the reds.

  • Comment posted by Sack Bunter, today at 16:52

    As 1st games go you couldn’t ask for a better outcome!

  • Comment posted by Teleport, today at 16:51

    A fantastic win for Everton. Uucky Arsenal but I'm sure you won't begrudge Everton being the better team today.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 17:00

      Jim replied:
      Arsenal were not unlucky today, they were well beaten. It could have been by more if DCL and Dacoure were up to speed.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 16:50

    It's good from Everton, but consistency will be key. F rom what we saw today, Toffees fans will be wanting more of the same. The lads put in a proper shift and got their bodies and hearts behind the ball.

    From an Arsenal standpoint, obviously not what they want but if you think their title charge is just over then you're havin a laugh. Every team has bad days, City have had a few this season too.

