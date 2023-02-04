Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0ToulouseToulouse1

Paris Saint Germain v Toulouse

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 15Danilo
  • 25Nuno Mendes
  • 18Renato SanchesSubstituted forBitshiabuat 14'minutesBooked at 18mins
  • 28Soler
  • 8Ruiz
  • 17Vitinha
  • 44Ekitike
  • 30Messi

Substitutes

  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 29Pembélé
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni
  • 90Letellier

Toulouse

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Dupé
  • 26Kamanzi
  • 4Rouault
  • 2Nicolaisen
  • 23Diarra
  • 8van den Boomen
  • 17Spierings
  • 10Dejaegere
  • 6Aboukhlal
  • 7Onaiwu
  • 28Chaïbi

Substitutes

  • 3Desler
  • 13Sierro
  • 14Costa
  • 15Suazo
  • 16Haug
  • 19Birmancevic
  • 21da Silva
  • 24Tsingaras
  • 27Dallinga
Referee:
Bastien Dechepy

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamToulouse
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Toulouse. Anthony Rouault tries a through ball, but Zakaria Aboukhlal is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Rouault (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

  3. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Stijn Spierings.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Stijn Spierings (Toulouse).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  11. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Hugo Ekitike is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse).

  17. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 0, Toulouse 1. Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22163352173551
2Marseille21144342172546
3Lens21136233151845
4Monaco21125446291741
5Rennes21124540221840
6Lille2110563526935
7Lorient2110563534135
8Toulouse229583636032
9Nice218762420431
10Clermont218672427-330
11Lyon218583023729
12Reims2161142626029
13Nantes2141072126-522
14Montpellier2162133143-1220
15Brest2147102334-1119
16Troyes2147103245-1319
17Ajaccio2153131837-1918
18Strasbourg2129102539-1415
19Auxerre2134141846-2813
20Angers2122171847-298
