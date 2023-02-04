Paris Saint Germain v Toulouse

Offside, Toulouse. Anthony Rouault tries a through ball, but Zakaria Aboukhlal is caught offside.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 15Danilo
- 25Nuno Mendes
- 18Renato SanchesSubstituted forBitshiabuat 14'minutesBooked at 18mins
- 28Soler
- 8Ruiz
- 17Vitinha
- 44Ekitike
- 30Messi
Substitutes
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 29Pembélé
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 37Housni
- 90Letellier
Toulouse
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Dupé
- 26Kamanzi
- 4Rouault
- 2Nicolaisen
- 23Diarra
- 8van den Boomen
- 17Spierings
- 10Dejaegere
- 6Aboukhlal
- 7Onaiwu
- 28Chaïbi
Substitutes
- 3Desler
- 13Sierro
- 14Costa
- 15Suazo
- 16Haug
- 19Birmancevic
- 21da Silva
- 24Tsingaras
- 27Dallinga
- Referee:
- Bastien Dechepy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt missed. Anthony Rouault (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Stijn Spierings.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stijn Spierings (Toulouse).
Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Hugo Ekitike is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse).
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse).
Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 0, Toulouse 1. Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.