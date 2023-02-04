Last updated on .From the section European Football

The centre circle was marked with a 'tumour' to raise awareness about testicular cancer

Sebastien Haller scored his first goal since recovering from testicular cancer as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Freiburg.

The former West Ham striker, who returned to action three weeks ago, scored the third goal with a 51st-minute header in front of the Westfalenstadion's 'Yellow Wall'.

Haller was diagnosed days after signing for Dortmund as Erling Haaland's replacement, and needed two operations.

The 28-year-old has had four rounds of chemotherapy, and surgery in November.

Haller returned to the pitch on January 22 in a 4-3 home league win over Augsburg, before making his first Dortmund start against Bayer Leverkusen a week later.

Dortmund cruised to victory over Freiburg, who had Kiliann Sidillia sent off after 17 minutes.

Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt and Gio Reyna got on the scoresheet for Dortmund, as well as Haller, as they moved up to third in the Bundesliga, two points off leaders Union Berlin.