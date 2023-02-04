Last updated on .From the section Irish

Dungannon left it late to come from behind at Breda Park

Dungannon Swifts survived an Irish Cup last-16 scare with two goals in the final three minutes seeing them come from behind to beat Championship side Knockbreda 2-1.

Trailing to Anthony Burns' opener, the Irish Premiership outfit equalised with a James Knowles penalty before Padraig Lynch hit the winner in injury time.

Ballymena United moved through as they beat second-tier Newington 4-1.

Ballyclare Comrades went through with a 1-0 away win over Institute.

The big shock of the day, meanwhile, came at Mourneview Park where H&W Welders of the Championship defeated Glenavon 1-0.

At Breda Park, the Swifts were awarded a penalty two minutes from time when Jordan Jenkins was fouled inside the area, with Knowles stepping up to fire past Ben Fry.

Two minutes later, substitute Padraig Lynch raced through on goal and slotted past Fry to turn the tie around.

Knockbreda had got off to an excellent start with Burns breaking the deadlock on six minutes when he tapped home at the back post from an Igor Rutkowski left-wing cross.

The hosts had chances in the first half to double their lead through goalscorer Burns and Max Greer, but were unable to take them, allowing Dean Shiels' side the opportunity to make it through to the quarter-finals.

Sky Blues made to work hard by Newington

Ballymena United had hit the crossbar from a Steven McCullough free-kick before two goals in a three-minute spell just before half-time completely altered the complexion of the tie.

First, Dougie Wilson headed home a Ross Redman cross after Robbie McVarnock had brilliantly kept a Ballymena attack alive with an overhead kick back into the danger area.

Three minutes before the break, Ryan Waide's quick footwork forced Paul Donnelly into a foul and Ross Redman slammed the resultant penalty home.

Newington found a way back into the game five minutes after the restart when Patrick Downey's downward header was adjudged to have crossed the line despite Ballymena's protests that keeper Williamson had kept the effort out on the goal-line.

Ballymena wrapped up victory with 13 minutes left when Sean Graham's cross from the left eluded Maybin and Waide was on hand to fire home from close range.

Newington's misery was compounded two minutes later when Gary Warwick was shown a straight red card by referee Lee Tavinder following a late challenge on Mikey Place.

United put some gloss on the scoreline deep in stoppage time when Waide scored his second after being teed up by Wilson.

Irish Cup last-16 results - Saturday, 4 February Ballymena United 4-1 Newington Cliftonville 2-2 Coleraine (Extra-tme being played) Glenavon 0-1 H&W Welders Institute 0-1 Ballyclare Comrades Knockbreda 1-2 Dunganon Swifts Larne 1-1 Linfield (Extra-time being played) Portadown 0-3 Glentoran

More to follow.