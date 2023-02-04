Close menu

Brentford 3-0 Southampton: Saints boss Nathan Jones says he has 'let his players down'

Last updated on .From the section Southamptoncomments63

Southampton manager Nathan Jones said he has "let his players down" after their 3-0 defeat at Brentford, and got "carried away" because they are in the Premier League.

Saints are bottom of the table, three points from safety.

They have lost eight of their 13 matches since Jones was appointed in November.

"I want to be brutally honest with this, I have let the players down," Jones told BBC Match of the Day.

"I was recruited to do certain things and I don't see my team in there. I have pandered a little bit, I have gone away and tried to accommodate what we have.

"I haven't really put my own stamp on it and I should have by now, I really should have."

Jones led Luton to last season's Championship play-offs, where they were beaten by Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals.

He took over at Kenilworth Road with the Hatters struggling in League Two, guiding them to second in League One when he left for an ill-fated spell with Stoke City in 2019.

After winning just six of his 38 matches at Stoke he returned to a Luton side 23rd in the Championship, helping them stay up on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

Southampton player James Ward-Prowse looks dejected
Southampton face relegation rivals Wolves in the Premier League next Saturday

"I was recruited to do a certain job, to play in a certain way because my teams did really well," Jones added. "We defended the box, we were aggressive, front-footed, we put teams under pressure, we pressed, we counter-pressed really well.

"I blame myself. I should be driving the standards. Everywhere I've been I've drove standards, I haven't let anyone get away with anything. I've been on top of everyone.

"I've maybe got carried away that these are Premier League players and you have to give them this and that, but no more."

Southampton have conceded 53 goals in their past 27 Premier League matches, keeping just one clean sheet in that time, and they were repeatedly carved open by Brentford on Saturday.

Chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" and "Nathan Jones, get out of our club" were heard from away supporters at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, Saints hope to improve on a run that has brought four defeats in their past five games.

Southampton manager Nathan Jones
Jones was named Championship Manager of the Year last season

"The manager drives standards. I took plenty of accolades at my previous clubs and manager of the year and statistically one of the best in the country and one of the most aggressive managers," continued Jones.

"On an absolute shoestring, by the way. Pound-for-pound there wasn't anyone else in the country competing like we did in terms of points-per-pound.

"I've tried to give people what they want, I've tried to really work with the players to give them a system that suits them.

"But it doesn't suit me. It hasn't suited me as a manager or why I was recruited to come here."

How to follow Southampton on the BBC bannerSouthampton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 21:05

    Reads like a 'sack me for my payoff' interview. The sad thing is we all know he will have another Championship job next season - which is nauseating in these hard times for so many people.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy-Gabriel , today at 21:04

    Best he resigned before it's too late

  • Comment posted by Eric, today at 21:00

    A true Gemini. A bit like Trump and Johnson. Lots of words, words that may impress the masses, but very little actions. Saints are down, and Jones will be the 3rd Gemini born manager to be sacked within the next few months from now, after Gerrard and Lampard. What price on Klopp at Liverpool too? 4 Gemini's in 1 season to be sacked and or resigned..

    • Reply posted by Killamania, today at 21:07

      Killamania replied:
      Hands down one of the weirdest observations I've ever seen and I like Zodiac signs.

  • Comment posted by buzz, today at 20:59

    Perhaps Sports Republic could redeploy Nathan to their Turkish club - if he takes Jan & Theo even better.

  • Comment posted by jamjar, today at 20:52

    Time on the training ground gets the best out of your players not using psychology on TV.

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 20:47

    As a Forest fan I hated playing his Luton team, it was like going back in time, kick and rush, in your face…and he’s proper full of himself. This outburst just sounds like an admission designed to save face and get himself sacked.

  • Comment posted by 21ST CENTURY, today at 20:46

    Keep it going Nathan! Trust in yourself!

    • Reply posted by Jacqui, today at 20:48

      Jacqui replied:
      Nobody else does

  • Comment posted by Jonnyboyh, today at 20:45

    What an odd thing to come out with. Sounds like a beaten man

  • Comment posted by kloppite1957, today at 20:45

    You weren't singing for his sacking after beating City were you? He's had at most 2 games with the few new recruits. Southampton are simply victims of their own selling policy. How much money came in from all of those, and who did you buy with it? None of that is Jones's fault. Maybe a season in the Championship is what you need as a wake up call?

  • Comment posted by keepsportonterrestrial, today at 20:41

    sounds like a resignation speech without the two simple words "I resign"

  • Comment posted by chris-political-mind, today at 20:37

    So resign! No point complaining about how you've not done your bit. That's pretty flipping obvious!

  • Comment posted by Perry Scope, today at 20:36

    The only tricky question is where will Ward-Prowse choose to go at the end of the season.

    • Reply posted by stewnorthyorks, today at 20:45

      stewnorthyorks replied:
      Nowhere he is a Saint and always will be. Not a mercenary

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 20:34

    "The (Brentford) players know what they're doing" - and that's your job for crying out loud!!!! If the Saints players don't know what they're doing then who is to blame? Yes, you Nathan. Time to go.

  • Comment posted by Griffin, today at 20:33

    He looks and sounds like a mini Roy Keane.
    I like his honesty though, there are too many if football that wouldn't do this.

    • Reply posted by Perry Scope, today at 20:37

      Perry Scope replied:
      He is a con artist.

  • Comment posted by stewnorthyorks, today at 20:30

    Sounds like the sort of thing I'd say if I was about to take the walk of shame. It's just not working. Time to go.

    • Reply posted by TonyS, today at 20:35

      TonyS replied:
      It is a weird thing to say.

  • Comment posted by Perry Scope, today at 20:30

    Jones demonstrates dishonesty and is short on ability. No surprise his club is where it is.

  • Comment posted by KingBoyD, today at 20:28

    Lets face it Jones is saying he is out of his depth in the Premier League, He should do the best thing for both him and the club and resign, the sooner we get a competant manager given the points we and others around us have currently the more chance we have of staying up, Pity we missed out on Dyche as he has improved Everton already as he has what it takes in this league & clearly Nathan doesn't

  • Comment posted by DavidM, today at 20:27

    His was a strange appointment. Limited experience and none whatsoever in top flight football. Had the whole World Cup period to forge an ethos and structure, but his team selections and his tactics look wayward. He appears out of his depth, but maybe not unsurprising. Sports Republic were right to offload Ralph, but have been very wrong is selecting his replacement.

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 20:24

    For me, the things he has said post match smack of desperation. We need a stable manager not one that sounds confused and conflicted. Directionless even. The board must act now. This is is simply embarrassing. Say this to your bosses and colleagues behind closed doors by all means but don't melt down in public. Blaming fans is beyond ludicrous. Time to end this sad farce.

    • Reply posted by N66pmg, today at 20:27

      N66pmg replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by TonyG, today at 20:19

    It was always the wrong decision. What were the board thinking. Dyche is the new allerdyce who keeps it tight and makes it work. This guy is pitched as if he spent no money ever at Luton. Luton are on a low budget and spend easily 150% of their earnings on players and wages. Properly oversells himself and the media love to get involved, probably because he's a Welsh (see british) coach.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport