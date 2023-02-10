Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds defender Pascal Struijk came off after 15 minutes at Old Trafford on Wednesday after a Marcus Rashford strike hit his head and he was treated for potential concussion

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United will assess trio Liam Cooper, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra ahead of Manchester United's visit to Elland Road.

Pascal Struijk came off with a concussion injury in midweek and will definitely miss out.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects to remain without Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony.

Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return from illness, while Casemiro will serve the second of his three-match ban.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I always felt Leeds United had a little bit about them, performance-wise, under Jesse Marsch, which is why I felt sorry for him when he was sacked this week.

I didn't feel as if they would definitely get relegated under him, but five of the bottom six teams have now changed their manager this season and Leeds had not won a league game for a while.

It's very difficult to predict this game because there are so many unknowns - Wednesday night showed that anything could happen, and you could make a case for either side to win it whether Skubala is still in charge or not.

I am going to go with Leeds, though. They have got some good players and they are going to have a day soon where they do more than just perform for patches of the 90 minutes.

Their fans will make a difference too because Elland Road will be absolutely bouncing.

I guess we will probably see a fragile Leeds at some point of the game, and I don't trust their backline so I think Manchester United will score - but the home crowd can help their team through it.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v FEET bassist Oli Shasha

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have won just one of the past 18 Premier League meetings - a 1-0 triumph at Elland Road in 2002 (D6, L11).

The Whites are in danger of suffering consecutive home league defeats against Manchester United for the first time since 1976.

Leeds United

Leeds could equal their club record of nine Premier League games without a win in the same season, set in 1997.

They have won just two of their last 18 league matches (D6, L10).

The Yorkshire side have dropped 15 points from winning positions this season, the second most of any team in the league behind Leicester.

However, a win would equal their tally of four home victories in the whole of last season.

Wilfried Gnonto could become the third Leeds player to score home and away against Manchester United, emulating Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Mark Viduka.

Crysencio Summerville has three goals and an assist in his last five Premier League starts.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won just one of their last four Premier League matches (D2, L1), having won each of the previous four.

United are one short of their total of six away league victories last season.

All five of their away wins this campaign have been by a single-goal margin.

The Red Devils are on a run of five consecutive Premier League games without a clean sheet.

Marcus Rashford has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances since the World Cup - the most of any player in that period across the top five European leagues.

Bruno Fernandes' next league goal will be the 100th of his career.

David De Gea is poised to become the first non-British player, and first goalkeeper, to make 400 Premier League appearances for one club.

