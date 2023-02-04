Although the trio are contracted to Celtic until the end of next season, manager Ange Postecoglou has been talking to Joe Hart, Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull "to know where their heads are" in terms of staying at the club longer term. (Scottish Daily Star Sunday - paper edition)

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts says when he gets back in to football management after spending a short spell at Honved in Budapest he will be a "completely different manager with more rounded experience".(The Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox finds unexpected support from Hearts manager Robbie Neilson in their agreement that Ryan Edwards should not have been sent off for a foul on Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday in Hearts' 3-1 win at Tynecastle on Saturday. (The Courier) external-link

Celtic boss Postecoglou admits to losing his temper over certain player "behaviours", but insists it's "not getting angry or having a blast just for the sake of it". (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers centre-half Connor Goldson says he was hurt by some fans thinking he was not trying or did not care about the club as he mulled over his options before signing a new four-year deal at the end of last season. (The Scotsman) external-link

As Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos approaches the end of his Rangers contract, former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller advises him to consider how former Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard is in and out of the Crystal Palace team, and warns that Morelos "won't be able to deal with not being the go-to guy". (Sunday Mail) external-link

"He talks a hell of a game" and "he'll eat himself" - football pundit and former Celtic striker Chris Sutton shares his thoughts on Rangers manager Michael Beale as he wades in to the "Ange is a lucky man" comment made by Beale. (BT Sport via Scottish Sun on Sunday) external-link

Lewis Stevenson created a new record for league appearances for Hibernian - 450 - in his team's win over St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday. His manager Lee Johnson says it "correctly etches him in the history books as a Hibs legend". (Football Scotland) external-link

Northern Irish midfielder Charlie McCann says he "genuinely fell in love" with Rangers in his time there and that is what made leaving to join Forest Green Rovers such a difficult decision. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Cameron Carter-Vickers describes the call from President Joe Biden to the United States team at the Qatar World Cup as being "slightly different" from his manager's team talks at Celtic. (Scottish Sun on Sunday) external-link