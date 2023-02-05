Jersey Bulls had never progressed beyond the first round of the FA Vase prior to this season

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says his side have what it takes to beat FA Vase holders Newport Pagnell Town.

The two sides meet in Buckinghamshire on Saturday in the last 16 with the Bulls aiming to be the first Channel Island side to play at Wembley.

They go into the game on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

"It's going to be a tough game, I saw their last round and they had nearly 1,500 fans there, so there'll be a bit of a hostile atmosphere," Freeman said.

"It should be really good, and this is one of the main reasons why the Bulls were formed.

"We didn't think we would get this far in the competition, but now we're at a point where we're going to go there with confidence against the champions.

"We know they're going to come at us so it should make for a good game.

"We've got confidence that we can go and put on a good performance and hopefully get into the next round and be that little step closer."