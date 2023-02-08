Last updated on .From the section Football

Sam Stanton's diving header in the 82nd minute forced extra time

Raith Rovers produced a fantastic late comeback before eventually defeating Dundee on penalties at Dens Park to set up a Challenge Cup final meeting with Hamilton Academical.

Lyall Cameron's double inside half an hour had Dundee well in control against their Championship rivals.

But William Akio nodded in on 77 minutes, and Sam Stanton's diving header shortly after forced extra-time.

Following a goalless 30 minutes, Rovers triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

The visitors trailed in that, too, when Harrison Sharp saved Aidan Connolly's tame penalty down the middle.

But after Rovers keeper Robbie Thomson denied Max Anderson, Dylan Easton stroked his penalty into the bottom corner to make it 4-3 to Rovers, and then Dundee striker Zach Robinson struck a post when he had to score to force sudden death.

It means Ian Murray's Raith side will face another second-tier team in Hamilton Accies in the final, after they knocked out Queen of the South, on the weekend of the 25/26 March as they aim to win the title for the fourth time.